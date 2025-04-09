Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.