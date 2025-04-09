Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.10 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 2727970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 415,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,982,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.