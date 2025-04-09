Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.