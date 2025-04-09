Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,341. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

