Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $250.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.69. 70,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,080. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,693 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,911,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

