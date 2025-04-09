DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $456.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

