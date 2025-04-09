Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Laboratory Co. of America stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.86. 70,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average of $234.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,624.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.38.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

