One Degree Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

