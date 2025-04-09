Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CorMedix (CRMD)

CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/9/2025 – CorMedix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – CorMedix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – CorMedix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/26/2025 – CorMedix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2025 – CorMedix had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – CorMedix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – CorMedix was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/7/2025 – CorMedix is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – CorMedix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
CorMedix Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRMD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 184,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.57.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.
