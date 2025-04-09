Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Nigel Hanbury Sells 41,400 Shares

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.47), for a total value of £79,902 ($102,098.13).

Helios Underwriting Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 200 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 88,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,307. Helios Underwriting plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.75 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of £143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

