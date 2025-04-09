Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Nigel Hanbury Sells 41,400 Shares

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.47), for a total value of £79,902 ($102,098.13).
Helios Underwriting Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HUW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 200 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 88,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,307. Helios Underwriting plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.75 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of £143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Helios Underwriting
