Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Price

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $177.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MYR Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

