Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NSC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NSC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. 178,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

