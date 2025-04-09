Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.22.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.01. 666,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

