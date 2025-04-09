Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 821,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4,172.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 67,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

