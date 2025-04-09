Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Booking worth $344,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Booking by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,320.38.

Booking Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,164.15 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,726.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,758.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

