Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $230,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $315,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

