iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after buying an additional 301,467 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,786,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 885,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.