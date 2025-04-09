iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
