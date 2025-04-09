Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 35183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

