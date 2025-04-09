Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.29 and last traded at $225.29, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.97 and a 200-day moving average of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

