Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 206067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIA. Citigroup raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

