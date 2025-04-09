Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.59 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 21120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Visteon by 89.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 422.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.