Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$2.04. 1,644,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,549,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.59.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

