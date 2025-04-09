Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 3.0% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.