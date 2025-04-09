Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $104,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.