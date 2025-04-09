TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 42,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.14.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.9 %

URI opened at $550.14 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

