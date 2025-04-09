Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lessened by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,100 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Trane Technologies worth $437,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,519,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.13.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

