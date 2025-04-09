Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Issues Earnings Results

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance

PXFG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $151,746.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women’s footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

