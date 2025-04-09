Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Issues Earnings Results

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.
Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance
PXFG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $151,746.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile
