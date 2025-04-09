The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 41,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

