Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Price

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BOW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 25,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,574. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter worth $484,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.