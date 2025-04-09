SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSPG

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.50 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,870. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 134.10 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.20 ($2.84).

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.