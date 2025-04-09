SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
