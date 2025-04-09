APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252,266 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $46,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $173.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

