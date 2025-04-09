781,684 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,525,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

