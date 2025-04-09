Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $173.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

