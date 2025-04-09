Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $474,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

