Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutex Health traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 88438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Trading Up 11.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.27.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
