New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.17. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. New Gold shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,692,486 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in New Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

