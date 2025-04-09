Estabrook Capital Management Has $12.66 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after buying an additional 1,178,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $274.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day moving average of $281.41. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

