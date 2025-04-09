Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,924,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Truist Financial worth $347,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

