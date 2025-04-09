Evexia Wealth LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

