Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 91498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.