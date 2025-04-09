Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 818353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.52 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 88.76%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,548.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,682,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,563,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,623 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,953,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,361,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 264,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.