Eastside Distilling (BLNE) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $9.54 million -$7.53 million -0.04 Eastside Distilling Competitors $15.27 billion $1.97 billion 55.72

Eastside Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Eastside Distilling Competitors -67.80% -225.50% -17.07%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastside Distilling competitors beat Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

