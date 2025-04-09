Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 553468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 312.73%.

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 918,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3,720.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 251,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

