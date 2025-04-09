Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Mowi ASA Stock Performance
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Mowi ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 54.08%.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
