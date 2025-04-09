Legal & General Group Plc Sells 258,629 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258,629 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.52% of Quanta Services worth $242,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $303.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

