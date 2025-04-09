Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $13.25 to $12.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynex Capital traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 398013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.27%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
