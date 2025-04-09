Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $13.25 to $12.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynex Capital traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 398013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 260,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 136,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,427,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 81,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.27%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.