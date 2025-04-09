Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,801 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Pfizer worth $180,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

