Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Shares of MSI opened at $394.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

