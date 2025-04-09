Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

