Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.03. The company has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

